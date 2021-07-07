Vapi Paper Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore, up 3.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore in March 2021 up 3.14% from Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021 up 68.75% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021 up 6.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2020.

Vapi Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.21 in March 2020.

Vapi Paper shares closed at 24.30 on July 06, 2021 (BSE)