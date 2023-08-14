Vapi Paper Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, down 73.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in June 2023 down 73.71% from Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2023 up 103.88% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2023 up 60.71% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022.

Vapi Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 1.54 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.76 in June 2022.

Vapi Paper shares closed at 99.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 48.87% returns over the last 6 months and 230.00% over the last 12 months.