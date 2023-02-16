 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Vapi Paper Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore, down 12.54% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vapi Paper Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore in December 2022 down 12.54% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2022 up 680.5% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2022 up 300% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

Vapi Paper Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.52 0.58 0.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.52 0.58 0.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.22 0.21 0.22
Depreciation 0.04 0.04 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.15 0.29 0.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.10 0.03 0.06
Other Income 0.29 0.21 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.40 0.24 0.07
Interest 0.00 -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.40 0.24 0.07
Exceptional Items -0.01 -- -0.10
P/L Before Tax 0.39 0.24 -0.03
Tax 0.09 0.07 0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.30 0.17 -0.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.30 0.17 -0.05
Equity Share Capital 2.28 2.28 2.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.32 0.76 -0.23
Diluted EPS 1.32 0.76 -0.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.32 0.76 -0.23
Diluted EPS 1.32 0.76 -0.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited