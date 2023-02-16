Vapi Paper Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore, down 12.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore in December 2022 down 12.54% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2022 up 680.5% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2022 up 300% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.