Vapi Paper Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore, down 12.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore in December 2022 down 12.54% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2022 up 680.5% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2022 up 300% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

Vapi Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 1.32 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.23 in December 2021.

Vapi Paper shares closed at 66.50 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 42.09% returns over the last 12 months.