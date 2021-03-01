Vapi Paper Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.76 crore, down 13.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.76 crore in December 2020 down 13.49% from Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020 down 79.66% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2020 down 57.14% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2019.

Vapi Paper EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.80 in December 2019.

Vapi Paper shares closed at 30.40 on February 22, 2021 (BSE)