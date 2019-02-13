Vapi Paper Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore, down 24.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore in December 2018 down 24.43% from Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2018 down 276.84% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2018 down 135.71% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2017.

Vapi Paper shares closed at 6.83 on February 06, 2019 (BSE) and has given -48.10% returns over the last 6 months and -82.55% over the last 12 months.