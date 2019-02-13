Vapi Paper Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore, down 24.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vapi Paper Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore in December 2018 down 24.43% from Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2018 down 276.84% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2018 down 135.71% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2017.
Vapi Paper shares closed at 6.83 on February 06, 2019 (BSE) and has given -48.10% returns over the last 6 months and -82.55% over the last 12 months.
|
|Vapi Paper Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.64
|0.84
|0.68
|Other Operating Income
|0.01
|0.00
|0.18
|Total Income From Operations
|0.65
|0.85
|0.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.31
|0.33
|0.38
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.39
|0.36
|0.34
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.11
|0.10
|0.08
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.11
|0.10
|0.08
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.12
|0.09
|0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.12
|0.09
|0.07
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.12
|0.09
|0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.12
|0.09
|0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|2.28
|2.28
|2.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.52
|0.40
|0.29
|Diluted EPS
|-0.52
|0.40
|0.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.52
|0.40
|0.29
|Diluted EPS
|-0.52
|0.40
|0.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited