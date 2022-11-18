Vantage Knowled Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, up 135.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in September 2022 up 135.31% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 12.63% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2022 up 20% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

Vantage Knowled EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in September 2021.

Vantage Knowled shares closed at 8.48 on November 15, 2021 (BSE)