Vantage Knowled Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 24.41% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in September 2018 down 24.41% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2018 up 89.35% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2018 up 400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2017.

Vantage Knowled shares closed at 4.83 on September 10, 2018 (BSE)