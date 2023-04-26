Vantage Knowled Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.42 crore, up 624.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.42 crore in March 2023 up 624.6% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2023 up 381.35% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2023 up 423.81% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.