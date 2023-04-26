Vantage Knowled Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.42 crore, up 624.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.42 crore in March 2023 up 624.6% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2023 up 381.35% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2023 up 423.81% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.

Vantage Knowled EPS has increased to Rs. 2.14 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.45 in March 2022.

Vantage Knowled shares closed at 100.02 on April 25, 2023 (BSE)