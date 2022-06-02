Vantage Knowled Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, up 7.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in March 2022 up 7.71% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022 up 2489.78% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022 up 1150% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

Vantage Knowled EPS has increased to Rs. 0.45 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2021.

Vantage Knowled shares closed at 8.48 on November 15, 2021 (BSE)