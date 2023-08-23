Vantage Knowled Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore, up 630.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore in June 2023 up 630.61% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2023 up 768.87% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2023 up 766.67% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

Vantage Knowled EPS has increased to Rs. 1.72 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.20 in June 2022.

Vantage Knowled shares closed at 153.55 on August 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1,050.19% returns over the last 6 months