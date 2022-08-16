Vantage Knowled Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, up 950.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in June 2022 up 950.83% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022 up 246.8% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022 up 280% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

Vantage Knowled EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in June 2021.

Vantage Knowled shares closed at 8.48 on November 15, 2021 (BSE)