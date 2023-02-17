Vantage Knowled Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, up 67.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in December 2022 up 67.85% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 19.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 58.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.