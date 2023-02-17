Vantage Knowled Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, up 67.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in December 2022 up 67.85% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 19.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 58.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

Vantage Knowled EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2021.

Vantage Knowled shares closed at 8.48 on November 15, 2021 (BSE)