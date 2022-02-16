Vantage Knowled Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 41.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in December 2021 down 41.51% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021 down 45.36% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021 down 20% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2020.

Vantage Knowled EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2020.

Vantage Knowled shares closed at 8.48 on November 15, 2021 (BSE)