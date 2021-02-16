Vantage Knowled Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, up 350.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in December 2020 up 350.93% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2020 up 1201.43% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2020 up 1600% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

Vantage Knowled EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2019.

Vantage Knowled shares closed at 6.93 on March 11, 2020 (BSE)