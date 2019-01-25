Vantage Knowled Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 37.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2018 down 37.81% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2018 up 99.13% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2018 up 500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2017.

Vantage Knowled shares closed at 4.82 on January 15, 2019 (BSE)