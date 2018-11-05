Vantage Corp Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore, up 90.42% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore in September 2018 up 90.42% from Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2018 up 61.72% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.51 crore in September 2018 up 45.71% from Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2017.

Vantage Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.22 in September 2017.

Vantage Corp shares closed at 13.91 on October 30, 2018 (BSE)