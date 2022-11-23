Vani Commercial Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore, up 97.22% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vani Commercials are:Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore in September 2022 up 97.22% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2022 up 921.73% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2022 up 116.67% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021.
Vani Commercial EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in September 2021.
|Vani Commercial shares closed at 14.30 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 25.44% returns over the last 6 months and 59.42% over the last 12 months.
|Vani Commercials
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.47
|0.38
|0.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.47
|0.38
|0.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.06
|0.04
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.15
|0.10
|0.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.24
|0.22
|0.17
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.18
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.39
|0.40
|0.18
|Interest
|0.13
|0.19
|0.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.26
|0.21
|0.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.26
|0.21
|0.03
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.26
|0.21
|0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.26
|0.21
|0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|11.74
|4.12
|4.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.22
|0.51
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|0.22
|0.51
|0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.22
|0.51
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|0.22
|0.51
|0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited