Vani Commercial Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore, up 97.22% Y-o-Y

Nov 23, 2022 / 06:56 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vani Commercials are:Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore in September 2022 up 97.22% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2022 up 921.73% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2022 up 116.67% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021.
Vani Commercial EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in September 2021. Vani Commercial shares closed at 14.30 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 25.44% returns over the last 6 months and 59.42% over the last 12 months.
Vani Commercials
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.470.380.24
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.470.380.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.070.060.04
Depreciation------
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.150.100.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.240.220.17
Other Income0.150.180.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.390.400.18
Interest0.130.190.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.260.210.03
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.260.210.03
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.260.210.03
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.260.210.03
Equity Share Capital11.744.124.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.220.510.06
Diluted EPS0.220.510.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.220.510.06
Diluted EPS0.220.510.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 23, 2022 06:44 pm