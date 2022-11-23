Vani Commercial Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore, up 97.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore in September 2022 up 97.22% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2022 up 921.73% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2022 up 116.67% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021.

Vani Commercial EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in September 2021.