Vani Commercial Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore, up 62.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore in March 2023 up 62.4% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 up 38.35% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 down 52.17% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022.

Vani Commercial EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.20 in March 2022.

Vani Commercial shares closed at 12.85 on June 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.55% returns over the last 6 months and 49.42% over the last 12 months.