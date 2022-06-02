Vani Commercial Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, up 66.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in March 2022 up 66.78% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 up 428.21% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022 up 64.29% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021.

Vani Commercial EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2021.

Vani Commercial shares closed at 9.50 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.48% returns over the last 6 months and 375.00% over the last 12 months.