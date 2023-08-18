Vani Commercial Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore, up 110.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore in June 2023 up 110.37% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 down 79.09% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2023 down 12.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022.

Vani Commercial EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.51 in June 2022.

Vani Commercial shares closed at 13.00 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 26.21% returns over the last 6 months and 9.24% over the last 12 months.