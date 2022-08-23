Vani Commercial Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore, up 70.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore in June 2022 up 70.32% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022 up 1000.68% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022 up 150% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021.

Vani Commercial EPS has increased to Rs. 0.51 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2021.

Vani Commercial shares closed at 11.25 on August 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.14% returns over the last 6 months and 364.88% over the last 12 months.