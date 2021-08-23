Vani Commercial Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, up 66.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in June 2021 up 66.85% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021 up 53.53% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021 up 128.57% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020.

Vani Commercial EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2020.

Vani Commercial shares closed at 2.30 on August 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given -47.25% returns over the last 12 months.