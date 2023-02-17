Vani Commercial Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore, up 92.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore in December 2022 up 92.47% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 12.51% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 down 20% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.