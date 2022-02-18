Vani Commercial Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, up 39.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in December 2021 up 39.24% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021 up 76.03% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021 up 50% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020.

Vani Commercial EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2020.

Vani Commercial shares closed at 10.21 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)