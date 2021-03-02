Vani Commercial Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, up 19.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in December 2020 up 19.04% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 up 171.09% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020 up 900% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

Vani Commercial EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2019.

Vani Commercial shares closed at 1.95 on February 18, 2021 (BSE)