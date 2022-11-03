Vandana Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore, up 7305.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore in September 2022 up 7305.19% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 up 39.31% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

Vandana EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2021.

Vandana shares closed at 1.77 on November 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.46% returns over the last 6 months and 26.43% over the last 12 months.