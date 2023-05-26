Vandana Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore, up 356.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore in March 2023 up 356.8% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 up 21.44% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 up 16.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

Vandana EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2022.

Vandana shares closed at 1.90 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.55% returns over the last 6 months and 10.47% over the last 12 months.