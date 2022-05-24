Vandana Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, up 980.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in March 2022 up 980.22% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 up 79.75% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 up 200% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

Vandana EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2021.

Vandana shares closed at 1.77 on May 23, 2022 (BSE)