Vandana Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 74.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in March 2021 down 74.08% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021 down 76.28% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021 down 80% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2020.

Vandana EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2020.

Vandana shares closed at 0.60 on May 31, 2021 (BSE)