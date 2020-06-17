Vandana Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 56.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in March 2020 down 56.2% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2020 up 363.94% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2020 up 433.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019.

Vandana EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2019.

Vandana shares closed at 0.31 on June 16, 2020 (BSE) and has given -3.13% returns over the last 6 months and 55.00% over the last 12 months.