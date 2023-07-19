Vandana Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore, up 93.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore in June 2023 up 93.33% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 31.33% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

Vandana EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2022.

Vandana shares closed at 2.11 on July 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.93% returns over the last 6 months and 22.67% over the last 12 months.