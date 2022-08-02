Vandana Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore, up 5504.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore in June 2022 up 5504.35% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 up 209.8% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 up 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

Vandana EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2021.

Vandana shares closed at 1.92 on August 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.63% returns over the last 12 months.