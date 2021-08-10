Vandana Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 up 135.67% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 up 150% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

Vandana EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.07 in June 2020.

Vandana shares closed at 1.91 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 297.92% returns over the last 6 months and 516.13% over the last 12 months.