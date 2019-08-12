Vandana Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, up 61.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in June 2019 up 61.99% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2019 down 89.26% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2019 down 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2018.

Vandana shares closed at 0.25 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given 25.00% returns over the last 6 months and 31.58% over the last 12 months.