Vandana Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, up 61.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vandana Knitwear are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in June 2019 up 61.99% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2019 down 89.26% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2019 down 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2018.
Vandana shares closed at 0.25 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given 25.00% returns over the last 6 months and 31.58% over the last 12 months.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 12, 2019 12:48 pm