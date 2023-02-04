Vandana Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.83 crore, down 65.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.83 crore in December 2022 down 65.57% from Rs. 2.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 9.52% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

Vandana EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2021.

Read More