    Vandana Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.83 crore, down 65.57% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vandana Knitwear are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.83 crore in December 2022 down 65.57% from Rs. 2.40 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 9.52% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

    Vandana Knitwear
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.830.612.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.830.612.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.730.812.39
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.07-0.19-0.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.030.01
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.090.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.04-0.130.02
    Other Income0.070.160.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.030.040.03
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.030.040.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.030.040.03
    Tax0.010.010.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.030.030.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.030.030.02
    Equity Share Capital10.7010.7010.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.000.00
    Diluted EPS------
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.000.00
    Diluted EPS------
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
