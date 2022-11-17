Vamshi Rubber Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.68 crore, up 14.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.68 crore in September 2022 up 14.19% from Rs. 18.11 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 up 69.79% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.79 crore in September 2022 down 12.22% from Rs. 0.90 crore in September 2021.

Vamshi Rubber EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in September 2021.

Vamshi Rubber shares closed at 27.40 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 18.61% returns over the last 6 months and 16.60% over the last 12 months.