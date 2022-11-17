English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Vamshi Rubber Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.68 crore, up 14.19% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 01:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vamshi Rubber are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.68 crore in September 2022 up 14.19% from Rs. 18.11 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 up 69.79% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.79 crore in September 2022 down 12.22% from Rs. 0.90 crore in September 2021.

    Vamshi Rubber EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in September 2021.

    Vamshi Rubber shares closed at 27.40 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 18.61% returns over the last 6 months and 16.60% over the last 12 months.

    Vamshi Rubber
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.6820.4518.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.6820.4518.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.4417.1812.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.080.130.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.37-2.040.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.062.332.40
    Depreciation0.250.250.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.052.442.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.430.170.59
    Other Income0.110.090.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.540.250.62
    Interest0.500.470.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.04-0.220.12
    Exceptional Items--0.30--
    P/L Before Tax0.040.080.12
    Tax---0.040.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.040.110.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.040.110.02
    Equity Share Capital4.214.214.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.090.270.06
    Diluted EPS0.090.270.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.090.270.06
    Diluted EPS0.090.270.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 17, 2022 01:22 pm