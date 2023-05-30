English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Vamshi Rubber Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.17 crore, down 9.45% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 03:25 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vamshi Rubber are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.17 crore in March 2023 down 9.45% from Rs. 21.17 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 down 132.88% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2023 up 2.2% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022.

    Vamshi Rubber shares closed at 23.71 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.62% returns over the last 6 months and 1.11% over the last 12 months.

    Vamshi Rubber
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.1719.6421.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.1719.6421.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.8813.1414.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.100.040.07
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.521.331.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.652.272.44
    Depreciation0.250.250.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.202.132.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.570.470.60
    Other Income0.110.070.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.680.540.65
    Interest0.500.530.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.180.010.18
    Exceptional Items--0.00--
    P/L Before Tax0.180.010.18
    Tax0.26---0.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.070.010.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.070.010.22
    Equity Share Capital4.214.214.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.060.030.57
    Diluted EPS-0.06--0.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.060.030.57
    Diluted EPS-0.06--0.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #rubber #Vamshi Rubber
    first published: May 30, 2023 03:11 pm