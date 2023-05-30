Vamshi Rubber Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.17 crore, down 9.45% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vamshi Rubber are:
Net Sales at Rs 19.17 crore in March 2023 down 9.45% from Rs. 21.17 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 down 132.88% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2023 up 2.2% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022.
Vamshi Rubber shares closed at 23.71 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.62% returns over the last 6 months and 1.11% over the last 12 months.
|Vamshi Rubber
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.17
|19.64
|21.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.17
|19.64
|21.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.88
|13.14
|14.07
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.10
|0.04
|0.07
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.52
|1.33
|1.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.65
|2.27
|2.44
|Depreciation
|0.25
|0.25
|0.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.20
|2.13
|2.70
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.57
|0.47
|0.60
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.07
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.68
|0.54
|0.65
|Interest
|0.50
|0.53
|0.47
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.18
|0.01
|0.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.18
|0.01
|0.18
|Tax
|0.26
|--
|-0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.07
|0.01
|0.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.07
|0.01
|0.22
|Equity Share Capital
|4.21
|4.21
|4.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.03
|0.57
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|--
|0.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.03
|0.57
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|--
|0.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited