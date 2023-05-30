Vamshi Rubber Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.17 crore, down 9.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.17 crore in March 2023 down 9.45% from Rs. 21.17 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 down 132.88% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2023 up 2.2% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022.

Vamshi Rubber shares closed at 23.71 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.62% returns over the last 6 months and 1.11% over the last 12 months.