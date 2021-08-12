Vamshi Rubber Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.94 crore, up 71.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.94 crore in June 2021 up 71.7% from Rs. 7.53 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2021 up 93.58% from Rs. 2.59 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2021 up 119.56% from Rs. 2.71 crore in June 2020.

Vamshi Rubber shares closed at 20.60 on August 11, 2021 (BSE)