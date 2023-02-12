 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vamshi Rubber Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.64 crore, up 10.38% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vamshi Rubber are:

Net Sales at Rs 19.64 crore in December 2022 up 10.38% from Rs. 17.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 123.31% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2022 down 5.95% from Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2021.

Vamshi Rubber
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 19.64 20.68 17.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 19.64 20.68 17.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 13.14 14.44 13.36
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.04 0.08 0.09
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.33 1.37 -0.95
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.27 2.06 2.25
Depreciation 0.25 0.25 0.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.13 2.05 2.26
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.47 0.43 0.51
Other Income 0.07 0.11 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.54 0.54 0.56
Interest 0.53 0.50 0.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.01 0.04 0.05
Exceptional Items 0.00 -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.01 0.04 0.05
Tax -- -- 0.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.01 0.04 -0.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.01 0.04 -0.05
Equity Share Capital 4.21 4.21 4.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.03 0.09 -0.11
Diluted EPS -- 0.09 -0.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.03 0.09 -0.11
Diluted EPS -- 0.09 -0.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited