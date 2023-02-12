Vamshi Rubber Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.64 crore, up 10.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.64 crore in December 2022 up 10.38% from Rs. 17.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 123.31% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2022 down 5.95% from Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2021.