Vamshi Rubber Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.64 crore, up 10.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.64 crore in December 2022 up 10.38% from Rs. 17.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 123.31% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2022 down 5.95% from Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2021.

Vamshi Rubber EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2021.

Vamshi Rubber shares closed at 26.50 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.85% returns over the last 6 months and -7.34% over the last 12 months.