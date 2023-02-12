English
    Vamshi Rubber Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.64 crore, up 10.38% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vamshi Rubber are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.64 crore in December 2022 up 10.38% from Rs. 17.79 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 123.31% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2022 down 5.95% from Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2021.

    Vamshi Rubber
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.6420.6817.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.6420.6817.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.1414.4413.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.040.080.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.331.37-0.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.272.062.25
    Depreciation0.250.250.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.132.052.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.470.430.51
    Other Income0.070.110.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.540.540.56
    Interest0.530.500.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.010.040.05
    Exceptional Items0.00----
    P/L Before Tax0.010.040.05
    Tax----0.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.010.04-0.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.010.04-0.05
    Equity Share Capital4.214.214.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.030.09-0.11
    Diluted EPS--0.09-0.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.030.09-0.11
    Diluted EPS--0.09-0.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
