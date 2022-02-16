Vamshi Rubber Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 17.79 crore, down 6.16% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 02:10 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vamshi Rubber are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.79 crore in December 2021 down 6.16% from Rs. 18.96 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021 down 107.73% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2021 down 46.5% from Rs. 1.57 crore in December 2020.
Vamshi Rubber shares closed at 28.95 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 45.48% returns over the last 6 months and 64.02% over the last 12 months.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.79
|18.11
|18.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.79
|18.11
|18.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|13.36
|12.72
|11.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.09
|0.04
|0.09
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.95
|0.05
|0.74
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.25
|2.40
|2.64
|Depreciation
|0.28
|0.28
|0.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.26
|2.02
|2.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.51
|0.59
|1.21
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.03
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.56
|0.62
|1.29
|Interest
|0.51
|0.50
|0.53
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.05
|0.12
|0.76
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Tax
|0.05
|0.12
|0.77
|Tax
|0.09
|0.10
|0.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.05
|0.02
|0.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.05
|0.02
|0.59
|Equity Share Capital
|4.21
|4.21
|4.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|0.06
|1.41
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|0.06
|1.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|0.06
|1.41
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|0.06
|1.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited