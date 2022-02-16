Vamshi Rubber Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 17.79 crore, down 6.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.79 crore in December 2021 down 6.16% from Rs. 18.96 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021 down 107.73% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2021 down 46.5% from Rs. 1.57 crore in December 2020.

Vamshi Rubber shares closed at 28.95 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 45.48% returns over the last 6 months and 64.02% over the last 12 months.