    Vama Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.39 crore, down 58.08% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 09:09 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vama Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.39 crore in March 2023 down 58.08% from Rs. 10.46 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2023 down 1728.94% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 68.75% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022.

    Vama Ind shares closed at 4.63 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -31.31% returns over the last 6 months and -40.03% over the last 12 months.

    Vama Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.390.8510.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.390.8510.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.200.959.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.34-0.34-0.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.580.390.59
    Depreciation0.060.060.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.680.360.77
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.48-0.570.20
    Other Income1.510.020.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.04-0.550.26
    Interest0.590.220.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.55-0.770.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.55-0.770.06
    Tax0.34-0.010.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.89-0.760.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.89-0.760.05
    Equity Share Capital10.5110.5110.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.17-0.150.01
    Diluted EPS-0.17-0.150.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.17-0.150.01
    Diluted EPS-0.17-0.150.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 09:00 am