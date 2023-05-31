Vama Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.39 crore, down 58.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.39 crore in March 2023 down 58.08% from Rs. 10.46 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2023 down 1728.94% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 68.75% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022.

Vama Ind shares closed at 4.63 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -31.31% returns over the last 6 months and -40.03% over the last 12 months.