Vama Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.39 crore, down 58.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vama Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.39 crore in March 2023 down 58.08% from Rs. 10.46 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2023 down 1728.94% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 68.75% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022.
Vama Ind shares closed at 4.63 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -31.31% returns over the last 6 months and -40.03% over the last 12 months.
|Vama Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.39
|0.85
|10.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.39
|0.85
|10.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.20
|0.95
|9.02
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.34
|-0.34
|-0.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.58
|0.39
|0.59
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.68
|0.36
|0.77
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.48
|-0.57
|0.20
|Other Income
|1.51
|0.02
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.04
|-0.55
|0.26
|Interest
|0.59
|0.22
|0.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.55
|-0.77
|0.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.55
|-0.77
|0.06
|Tax
|0.34
|-0.01
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.89
|-0.76
|0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.89
|-0.76
|0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|10.51
|10.51
|10.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|-0.15
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|-0.15
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|-0.15
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|-0.15
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited