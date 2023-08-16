English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Vama Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.11 crore, up 1.42% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vama Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.11 crore in June 2023 up 1.42% from Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2023 down 49.15% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2023 down 14.29% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

    Vama Ind shares closed at 5.02 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.30% returns over the last 6 months and -36.54% over the last 12 months.

    Vama Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.114.391.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.114.391.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.28--0.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods--3.20--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.130.340.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.410.580.43
    Depreciation0.050.060.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.201.680.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.05-1.480.05
    Other Income0.021.510.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.070.040.08
    Interest0.230.590.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.17-0.55-0.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.17-0.55-0.12
    Tax--0.34-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.17-0.89-0.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.17-0.89-0.11
    Equity Share Capital10.5110.5110.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-0.17-0.02
    Diluted EPS-0.03-0.17-0.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-0.17-0.02
    Diluted EPS-0.03-0.17-0.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Vama Ind #Vama Industries
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 09:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!