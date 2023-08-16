Vama Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.11 crore, up 1.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.11 crore in June 2023 up 1.42% from Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2023 down 49.15% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2023 down 14.29% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

Vama Ind shares closed at 5.02 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.30% returns over the last 6 months and -36.54% over the last 12 months.