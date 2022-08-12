Vama Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore, down 35.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore in June 2022 down 35.66% from Rs. 1.70 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022 down 1569.74% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022 down 72% from Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2021.

Vama Ind shares closed at 7.91 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -34.30% returns over the last 6 months and -18.54% over the last 12 months.