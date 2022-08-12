Vama Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore, down 35.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vama Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore in June 2022 down 35.66% from Rs. 1.70 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022 down 1569.74% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022 down 72% from Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2021.
Vama Ind shares closed at 7.91 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -34.30% returns over the last 6 months and -18.54% over the last 12 months.
|
|Vama Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.09
|10.46
|1.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.09
|10.46
|1.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.13
|--
|0.58
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|9.02
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.01
|-0.17
|-0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.43
|0.59
|0.58
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.41
|0.77
|0.24
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.05
|0.20
|0.29
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.06
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.08
|0.26
|0.43
|Interest
|0.20
|0.20
|0.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.12
|0.06
|0.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.12
|0.06
|0.01
|Tax
|-0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.11
|0.05
|0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.11
|0.05
|0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|10.51
|10.51
|10.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.01
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.01
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.01
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.01
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited