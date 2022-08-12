 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vama Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore, down 35.66% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 09:13 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vama Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore in June 2022 down 35.66% from Rs. 1.70 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022 down 1569.74% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022 down 72% from Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2021.

Vama Ind shares closed at 7.91 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -34.30% returns over the last 6 months and -18.54% over the last 12 months.

Vama Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.09 10.46 1.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.09 10.46 1.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.13 -- 0.58
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 9.02 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.01 -0.17 -0.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.43 0.59 0.58
Depreciation 0.06 0.06 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.41 0.77 0.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.05 0.20 0.29
Other Income 0.03 0.06 0.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.08 0.26 0.43
Interest 0.20 0.20 0.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.12 0.06 0.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.12 0.06 0.01
Tax -0.01 0.00 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.11 0.05 0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.11 0.05 0.01
Equity Share Capital 10.51 10.51 10.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 0.01 0.00
Diluted EPS -0.02 0.01 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 0.01 0.00
Diluted EPS -0.02 0.01 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 09:00 am
