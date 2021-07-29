Vama Ind Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.70 crore, down 15.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.70 crore in June 2021 down 15.33% from Rs. 2.01 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 up 104.25% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2021 up 72.41% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2020.

Vama Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.30 in June 2020.

Vama Ind shares closed at 10.42 on July 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given 60.80% returns over the last 6 months and 11.44% over the last 12 months.